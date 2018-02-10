Stop Sharing Gory Images Of Ebony – Manager

Related Stories Manager of dance hall artiste Ebony, Ricky Nana Agyemang, has pleaded with the general public to desist from sharing gory pictures of his artiste who passed away yesterday.



In a press statement Bullet as he is affectionately called, officially announces the demise of the ‘Maame Hwe’ singer.



“Rufftown Records/Midas Touch Inc. sadly wishes to announce with grief the death of Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, professionally known as Ebony Reigns,” he writes.



Bullet further admonishes the media and the public not to share pictures of Ebony’s dead body on social media and other media platforms.



“At this time of the morning, we will be grateful if the media and society as a whole will show respect to the family and desist from sharing the gory images all over their platforms and social media as well,” he adds.