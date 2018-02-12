Vodafone Consoles Family of 'Ebony Reigns'

Related Stories Vodafone Ghana has added its voice to the numerous words of condolence being sent out to the family of the late Ghanaian music star – Ebony Reigns.



The talented musician, known in private life as Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, died together with two others when the vehicle in which they were travelling, encountered a collision last Friday at Nyamebekyere, near Mankranso in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region.



Social media and other electronic media channels have since been flooded with tons of messages from well-wishers, sympathisers and colleagues, to her family.



Commenting, Yolanda Cuba, Chief Executive of Vodafone Ghana said:



“Her’s was a short but impactful life and it is regrettable that it had to end this way. Ebony was one of my personal favourites, amongst the star-studded list of Ghanaians musicians, and I know her legacy will never die. As a company, we are united in our support for the family as they endure this very difficult time.”



