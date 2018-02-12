Ebony Knew She Was Going To Die - Abeiku Santana

Related Stories I told Ebony She Had A Short Life – Rev. Owusu Bempah

Abeiku Santana Urges Hotels To Promote Highlife Music Radio Presenter/Businessman, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey popularly known as Abeiku Santana has revealed that late sensational Singer Ebony who met her untimely death in a fatal car accident, was aware of her death.



Abeiku who made the shocking revelation during an interview on UTV’s “Adekye Nsroma” breakfast show on Monday morning February 12, 2018 said, “Ebony knew she was going to die because someone told her that she would become a very big music star in Ghana but she will not last long. So she told her manager Bullet and Bullet told me. A lot of people don’t even know that Ebony was a very spiritual person. Sometimes I call her and she is church”.



According to Abeiku, some prophets who had revelations about Ebony reached out to him and he made sure Ebony met them for spiritual directions. He said several prophecies came from different Pastors and Ebony did what she could “but God knows best”.



Meanwhile, the Okay FM drive time host said Ghanaians should concentrate on serious problems on our roads, which is leading to the countless deaths on daily basis on our highways through road accidents.



Abeiku Santana said the media should concentrate on authorities in charge of safety on our roads like Ghana Highway Authority, Ministries, departments and government agencies and others and they should be brought to task to explain why there have been several fatal accidents at the same spot Ebony and her friends died and other accident-prone areas and what they are going to do about it.



He also pleaded with the media and the general public to be sensitive and sympathize with Ebony’s family and friends “and lets all support the family to give our sister a befitting burial".



Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was killed in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway after returning from visiting her mother. Her childhood friend and assistant, Franky Kuri, and their bodyguard also did not survive the crash.