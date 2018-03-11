Ebony’s Family Appreciates Dr Lawrence Tetteh

Related Stories The Family of the late Dancehall Artiste, Ebony Reigns, has expressed gratitude to Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh, a Renowned International Evangelist, for his support to the family since the death of their daughter.



Nana Opoku Kwarteng, the Father of the late Singer, said the family was indeed humbled by the numerous gestures of love, spiritual guidance and immense support Rev. Dr Tetteh had shown the family.



He said this at a news conference in Accra to announce the final funeral rites for the late songstress.



The final funeral rites have been scheduled to take place on March 24 at the forecourt of the State House and interment at the Osu Cemetery.



Ebony Reigns, before her demise, shared a heart-warming picture with Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh on social media.



The songstress, who posted the photo on her Instagram page, captioned it; "I enjoyed our meeting today Daddy," which means that Rev. Dr Tetteh was her ‘Spiritual Father’.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Rev. Dr Tetteh said he was consoled for the fact that he led her to Lord and led her to accept Him as her personal saviour before her untimely death.



Mr Bice Osei Kuffor (Obour), the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), expressed appreciation to Rev. Dr Tetteh for his support saying; “This tells us that in times of trouble we know who to call on.”



Born on February 16, 1997, Ebony Reigns, known in private life as Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, died in an accident on Thursday, February 8, on the Sunyani-Kumasi stretch, at age 20.



Her death shook the nation with tributes pouring in from politicians, academia, the showbiz fraternity and well-wishers. Some of her colleagues have also released songs in her honour.



In the two years that she spent in the music industry, she won the heart of many Ghanaians releasing hit songs like: Aseda, Maame Hwe, Hustle, Sponsor, Date Your Father, Dancefloor and Kupe.