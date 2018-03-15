VIDEO: Shatta Wale Shows Off His New Zylofon House

Related Stories Finally, Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale after signing onto Zylofon Music has received his house as part of the Zylofon Music agreement.



The 3-year management deal with Zylofon Music, a record label owned by Ghanaian entertainment powerhouse Zylofon Media was signed on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, at the company’s head office at East Legon in Accra.



In a Facebook Live video, the 'Ayoo' hitmaker took his fans around the house showing his bedroom, hall, swimming pool, Bathroom, rooftop, and etc.



It has been rumored that the juicy deal with the free-spending record label is worth $1.5 million, a Rolls Royce and house.



According to Zylofon Media‘s Head of Communications, Mr Samuel Atuobi Baah a.k.a Sammy Flex, it is a 360 management deal, where the record label manages all the business activities of the Shatta Wale brand.



“From today, the business of Shatta Wale is the business of Zylofon Media. From today, the business of Zylofon Media is also the business of Shatta Wale,” he said.



“We are going to officially work with Shatta Wale for the next 3 years. It’s going to be a 360 [business] relationship where Zylofon Media will be managing Shatta Wale — Zylofon Media will be taking care of his recordings, distribution and marketing as well.



Everything that has to do with artiste management and his brand as Shatta Wale, Zylofon Media is taking care of that, from today,” Sammy Flex added.



Watch the video below:

