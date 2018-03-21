Deborah Vanessa and Medikal At It Again - VIDEO

Our favorite couple of all time, Deborah Vanessa and AMG Medikal are it again— displaying affection and making all of us jealous.



Just when we thought their relationship was finally coming to an end as many have doomed it a failure already, the duo got back like nothing happened.



Medikal admitted to having relationship problems with Sister Durbee but from where we are sitting right now, it looks like the honey is dripping all over again.



The Borla hitmaker shared this video on her Instagram page, acting like a beggar asking Medikal for money for food.

Check it out below.







Gimme sometin

A post shared by Sister Deborah (@sisterdeborah) on Mar 21, 2018 at 2:48pm PDT











