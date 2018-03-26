 
 

Patapaa Beats Shatta Wale To Viral Song of the Year award
 
26-Mar-2018  
Swedru-based hip-life artiste, Patapaa Amisty, who shot into the limelight last year with the sensational hit song ‘one corner’, has grabbed his first-ever award in his musical career.

Patapaa who was an underground musician had his breakthrough in 2017 after he performed the ‘one corner’ song at the Akwambo Festival at Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

The song, which comes with its dance and portrays sexual and crazy antics, went viral and triggered a craze among Ghanaians including some celebrities who recorded themselves performing the dance.

Patapaa has since had his name etched in the country’s music books, despite criticisms that the ‘one corner’ hit song has now fizzled out.

At the maiden 3Music Awards at the Fantasy Dome in Accra Saturday, Patapaa beat off stiff competition from some of the best acts in the music industry, including Shatta Wale and Wutah to win the Viral Song of the Year with ‘One Corner’. 

Not even Shatta Wale’s ‘Taking Over’, Kofi Kinata’s ‘Confessions’, Lil Win’s ‘Ladder’ and ‘Bronya’ by Wutah, which were the favourites of many in 2017 and beyond, could beat ‘One Corner’.

Patapaa however, could not clinch the Breakthrough Act of the Year Award that had Kidi, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Kurl Song and Maccasio competing for.

But his hit single winning the Viral Song of the Year, is enough impetus for his music career, which some have argued does not even exist as the artiste is struggling to release yet another banger.

Already, Patapaa is optimistic of winning two categories he has been nominated in for this year’s Ghana Vodafone Music Awards.

His ‘One Corner’ is up against ‘Total Cheat’ by Fancy Gadam ft. Sarkodie, ‘Boys Boys’ by Nacee ft Guru, ‘Pain Killer’ by Sarkodie ft. Runtown, ‘Obi Agyi Obi Girl’ by Captain Planet and ‘Ayoo’ by Shatta Wale in the Hiplife Song of the Year category.

The song has also been nominated for the Popular Song of the Year.

 
 



Full list of maiden 3Music Awards winners

Deserving musicians and stakeholders in the country’s music value chain left the Accra International Trade Fair Centre Sunday morning with not only smiles but gold-plated plaques as awards for their hard work.

It was an exciting moment for fans and music stars who thronged the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre for the maiden edition of the 3Music Awards late Saturday night.

The 3Music Awards started with a creative performance from spoken word artiste Chief Moomen who wove words to chronicle Ghana’s rich music history.

Then came the BET award-winning dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy with an energetic performance that injected life into the event, which was delayed for some hours.

But the key highlights of the 3Music Awards night was who won what. Below the 3Music Awards winners;

Best Ghanaian International Act of the Year

Stormzy (UK)

AFRICAN ACT OF THE YEAR

Davido (Nigeria)

INSTAGRAM STAR OF THE YEAR

Stonebwoy

FACEBOOK STAR OF THE YEAR

Shatta Wale

MOST EVENTFUL SNAPCHAT CHANNEL

Becca

FAN ARMY OF THE YEAR

Shatta Movement

DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Mic Smith

BEST TWITSTAR

Stonebwoy

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Total Cheat by Fancy Gadam feat. Sarkodie

GOSPEL ACT OF THE YEAR

Joe Mettle

HIGHLIFE ACT OF THE YEAR

Kumi Guitar

HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ACT OF THE YEAR

Sarkodie

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ACT OF THE YEAR

Stonebwoy

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

1. Overdose by Sarkodie feat. Jesse Jagz

VIRAL SONG OF THE YEAR

One Corner by Patapaa

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Highest by Sarkodie

BREAKOUT ACT OF THE YEAR

Maccassio

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Galaxy

FEMALE ACT OF THE YEAR

Late Ebony Reigns

MALE ACT OF THE YEAR

Shatta Wale

SONG OF THE YEAR

Ayoo – Shatta Wale
 
 
Source: Daily Graphic
 
 

