Patapaa Beats Shatta Wale To Viral Song of the Year award

Related Stories Swedru-based hip-life artiste, Patapaa Amisty, who shot into the limelight last year with the sensational hit song ‘one corner’, has grabbed his first-ever award in his musical career.



Patapaa who was an underground musician had his breakthrough in 2017 after he performed the ‘one corner’ song at the Akwambo Festival at Agona Swedru in the Central Region.



The song, which comes with its dance and portrays sexual and crazy antics, went viral and triggered a craze among Ghanaians including some celebrities who recorded themselves performing the dance.



Patapaa has since had his name etched in the country’s music books, despite criticisms that the ‘one corner’ hit song has now fizzled out.



At the maiden 3Music Awards at the Fantasy Dome in Accra Saturday, Patapaa beat off stiff competition from some of the best acts in the music industry, including Shatta Wale and Wutah to win the Viral Song of the Year with ‘One Corner’.



Not even Shatta Wale’s ‘Taking Over’, Kofi Kinata’s ‘Confessions’, Lil Win’s ‘Ladder’ and ‘Bronya’ by Wutah, which were the favourites of many in 2017 and beyond, could beat ‘One Corner’.



Patapaa however, could not clinch the Breakthrough Act of the Year Award that had Kidi, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Kurl Song and Maccasio competing for.



But his hit single winning the Viral Song of the Year, is enough impetus for his music career, which some have argued does not even exist as the artiste is struggling to release yet another banger.



Already, Patapaa is optimistic of winning two categories he has been nominated in for this year’s Ghana Vodafone Music Awards.



His ‘One Corner’ is up against ‘Total Cheat’ by Fancy Gadam ft. Sarkodie, ‘Boys Boys’ by Nacee ft Guru, ‘Pain Killer’ by Sarkodie ft. Runtown, ‘Obi Agyi Obi Girl’ by Captain Planet and ‘Ayoo’ by Shatta Wale in the Hiplife Song of the Year category.



The song has also been nominated for the Popular Song of the Year.













Full list of maiden 3Music Awards winners



Deserving musicians and stakeholders in the country’s music value chain left the Accra International Trade Fair Centre Sunday morning with not only smiles but gold-plated plaques as awards for their hard work.



It was an exciting moment for fans and music stars who thronged the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre for the maiden edition of the 3Music Awards late Saturday night.



The 3Music Awards started with a creative performance from spoken word artiste Chief Moomen who wove words to chronicle Ghana’s rich music history.



Then came the BET award-winning dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy with an energetic performance that injected life into the event, which was delayed for some hours.



But the key highlights of the 3Music Awards night was who won what. Below the 3Music Awards winners;



Best Ghanaian International Act of the Year



Stormzy (UK)



AFRICAN ACT OF THE YEAR



Davido (Nigeria)



INSTAGRAM STAR OF THE YEAR



Stonebwoy



FACEBOOK STAR OF THE YEAR



Shatta Wale



MOST EVENTFUL SNAPCHAT CHANNEL



Becca



FAN ARMY OF THE YEAR



Shatta Movement



DJ OF THE YEAR



DJ Mic Smith



BEST TWITSTAR



Stonebwoy



BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR



Total Cheat by Fancy Gadam feat. Sarkodie



GOSPEL ACT OF THE YEAR



Joe Mettle



HIGHLIFE ACT OF THE YEAR



Kumi Guitar



HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ACT OF THE YEAR



Sarkodie



REGGAE/DANCEHALL ACT OF THE YEAR



Stonebwoy



MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR



1. Overdose by Sarkodie feat. Jesse Jagz



VIRAL SONG OF THE YEAR



One Corner by Patapaa



ALBUM OF THE YEAR



Highest by Sarkodie



BREAKOUT ACT OF THE YEAR



Maccassio



GROUP OF THE YEAR



Galaxy



FEMALE ACT OF THE YEAR



Late Ebony Reigns



MALE ACT OF THE YEAR



Shatta Wale



SONG OF THE YEAR



Ayoo – Shatta Wale Source: Daily Graphic Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.