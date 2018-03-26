Actress Bibi Bright Delivers Baby Girl

Related Stories Congratulations are in order to Ghanaian actress Bibi Bright who just delivered a baby girl.



The Zylofon Media signee on March 25 welcomed a bouncing baby girl.



EonlineGhana.Com can confirm that both Bibi and her daughter are strong.



Actress Bibi Bright came into limelight in 2010 when she featured in a TV series titled “Missed Call” which aired on TV3. Bibi Bright has since then starred in other movies such as Lost in his Glory, Promise beyond, Arinzo – “Nigeria” , Spiritual killer, Hoodlums and many others.



Zylofon Media used the opportunity to congratulate the actress through their twitter page. Source: eonline.com