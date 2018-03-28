'Big Mouth' Shatta Wale To Introduce Lipsticks Brand

Related Stories Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has said he will be introducing onto the market, a lipstick line called ‘Shatta lipstick’, in response to the mockery of his big mouth by his critics.



The mockery about Shatta Wale’s big mouth gained traction on social media when rapper Yaa Pono made a diss song titled “Gbee Naabu”, which means, the mouth of a dog, about Shatta.



Since then, Shatta Wale’s critics have been taunting him on social media with the tag Gbee Naabu.



Reacting to this in a Facebook live video, the award-winning controversial artiste wondered why his lips had become topical on social media. He noted that people are envious of his big mouth and the whole talk about it has encouraged him to introduce a lipstick brand onto the market.



“Because of my lips, I will start to do lipstick for girls, shatta lipstick, because you people love this lips too much. I have to host a show and name it ‘all lips show’ because my lips do so many things, if you envy my lips please tell me,” he said.



The freedom hitmaker further stated that his mouth is a creation from God and whoever wants such a big mouth should pray to God for one.



“It’s God who gave it to me, so, if you want similar or same, I’ll give you his post office number, write to God, he’ll surely deliver it because if you ask anything from God, he’ll surely give it to you. Just tell God that you want your lips to change like Shatta’s own, he’ll do it for you but don’t envy my own” he stressed.





