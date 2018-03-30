Every Woman Must Know How To Cook – Kennedy Agyapong

Related Stories The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong on Sunday took his turn on Yvonne Okoro’s cooking show, ‘Dining with cooks and Braggarts’ which airs on GHOne TV.



The outspoken MP was tasked to cook “Mpotompoto”, a local Ghanaian dish prepared with either boiled cocoyam or yam, eaten mainly by people in the Eastern Region.



He was competing with his first son Ken Takyi Agyapong, managing director for Oman FM and Net 2 television.



Speaking to the host on a wide range of topics, including politics, family, business, and lifestyle, Mr. Kennedy Agyapong said it was important for every woman to know how to cook.



“I remember when my son came to visit with his girlfriend and the girl called her mother that she should cook for my son, I was surprised. As a woman you need to know how to cook, she just had to go. I told him it was a wrong note. He has to hit the key well. If you are a woman and you can’t cook, you are out”, he said.



The Assin Central lawyer maker also said he had no interest in becoming a president, as he wanted to concentrate on his many businesses.



“I am a politician, a Member of Parliament and I am ok with that. But I am not interested in becoming a president. Of course, I can do the job, but I am just not into it. I prefer being a businessman, I don’t want to grow old too fast. I want to be myself, a very good businessman.





