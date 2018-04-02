Ebony Was The Modern Day Version Of Me – MzBel

Related Stories Performing artiste, MzBel says late Ghanaian artiste, Ebony was the modern day version of her.



The former told the Graphic Showbiz newspaper in a recent interview, she will remember the ‘Sponsor’ artiste for her bubbly smile and her being a genuine person.



“She was genuine, she was so real and I would say she was the modern day MzBel. She came as a queen and died as a queen.”stated MzBel.



Ebony died after she was involved in a gory accident on the Kumasi–Sunyani road on February 8, 2018 when she was returning to Accra from Sunyani.



Her friend, Franky Kuri, and a Military Man, Atsu Vondee, who is said to be her bodyguard on board a Jeep from Sunyani also died in the head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi. Her funeral service was held at the forecourt of the State House. She was later buried at the Osu cemetery on Saturday, March 24, 2018.



The event attracted people from all walks of life.



Like Ebony, Mzbel was often criticized for what she wore on stage, and in her music videos during the prime of her career.



She was sexually abused on stage by students during a performance at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



When she was attacked and raped at her Weija home years ago, it didn’t elicit any sympathy from people who swore she deserved it for being, literally the face of moral decadence in the country.