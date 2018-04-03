My Threat To Beat Patapaa Was 'Political Talk' – Kumchacha

Related Stories Founder and Leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries says he didn’t really mean to beat musician Patapaa.



According Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, his threat to beat the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker was only a “political talk”.



The prophet has threatened to beat Patapaa for alleging that he [Kumchacha] had killed Ebony.



He said Patapaa has a mental problem for pointing fingers at him as the cause of the late artiste’s death.



Swedru-based Patapaa had accused the Founder and Leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, for being responsible for the tragic death of Ebony, who died in a car accident on February 8.



“Kumchacha has been cursing us all this while whenever he comes on air but by God’s grace, I’m still alive. Kumchacha should be very careful. You always curse people on air, God will punish you,” the Patapaa said.



But commenting on the threat in an interview on Behind the Fame on Drive Time on Joy FM with Lexis Bill Monday, he said it was all a “political talk”.