Countryman Songo Joins Zylofon Media

Songo Related Stories Maverick sports journalist Patrick Osei Agyeman popularly known as Countryman Songo has joined Zylofon FM, a subsidiary company of Zylofon Media, according to reports.



According to reports, Countryman Songo has left Multimedia after he was suspended for insulting Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi.



A month ago, Countryman Songo was stopped on set (for raining insults on the GFA boss) by management of Multimedia while presenting his ‘Fire for Fire show’ on Adom TV.



It seems, the management of Multimedia has effected the sacking of the controversial journalist.



If it is true that the outspoken journalist has joined the East Legon based radio station, he will be ending his 13 year stay at Multimedia. Source: ghanacrusader Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.