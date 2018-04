Related Stories Singer Nana Akua Amoah Belinda popularly known as Mzbel after carefully studying songs released in recent times has concluded that music of today does not make sense.



To her, songs of her time years back conveyed a message to the public but this generation always wants hit songs so fail to spend time on producing songs that will communicate something significant to the listener.



Speaking on GTV Easter Saturday, The ’16 Years’ hitmaker blamed the public for allowing musicians to pollute the industry with noise.



To her, the populace does not want to be advised hence the detritus musicians release in the system as songs. She later described the music as good but had a problem with the content of it.



Mzbel boldly answered “yes of course” when comedian Foster Romanus, host of the holiday edition of the program questioned her “so now you are saying that all the hit songs don’t make sense?”.



“The music is good but the lyrics and it is not them but the generation. Nobody wants to be advised, . Everybody wants to have fun so it has to be always about things that will excite them” Mzbel opined.