I Hate Lesbianism Because I’m A Christian – Baby Blanche

Actress Baby Blanche has disclosed that she has been chased by several lesbians.



According to the actress who has decided not to wear panties, she always run away when the lesbians make advances at her.



She recalled how one of her female friends proposed to her and she had to inform her boss about it to get her off her back.



The actress indicated that she frowns on the act because she is a Christian according to an interview she granted Zionfelix on Celebrity Ride.



In a related development, the controversial movie maker on the latest episode of Celerity Ride With Zionfelix show made it straight from the shoulder that she can never accept Shatta Wale‘s proposal to be his wife despite her love for his music.



To her, the SM4Lyfe boss does not have the qualities she wants in her dream man.



When Zionfelix, host of the Celebrity Ride programme questioned her about the qualities of a potential husband, Blanche replied that she is attracted to neat, clean and very intelligent guys.



She added that the fear of God and hardworking are additional attributes she also considers in a man before accepting his proposal.



Baby Blanche after listing what she looks out for in a man quickly added that she does not mean Shatta Wale is a dirty guy since she has said the two can never be an item. The actress who recently premiered her first-self produced movie, Trophy continued that she will still say no to a guy who possesses all other qualities but is not neat.