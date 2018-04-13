I Respect Men Of God - Stonebwoy

Related Stories 2015 Black Entertainment Television (BET) African artiste, Stonebwoy, known in real life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, has affirmed that he respects men of God.



The Baafira-hitmaker finally opened up on Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy about his death in an exclusive interview with Berla Mundi on her late afternoon show on GHOne TV.



Stonebwoy, who spoke for about seven minutes, was asked if he believed in prophecies for which he answered that as long as “I believe in God I believe in prophecies.”



He said there were some behind-the-scene issues that led to his wife going to the church [True Word Fire Prophetic Ministry] in the first place which he was not willing to share.



Stonebwoy said he respects men of God a lot because they are God’s children, and since he believes in God when such prophecies come he pays attention to them because he believes they were coming from God.



According to Stonebwoy, when prophecies of death are made public, it puts fear in people and takes the concentration of the prophecy itself away and people begin to speculate.



“First and foremost, I respect men of God a lot because they are all God’s children; so as I believe in God, when such prophecies come I believe that I will also pay heed and pay attention just because I believe that it is coming from God and also trust that I will make an effort. That is how come you saw my wife in that situation although it wasn’t supposed to be that way.



“What I know is that prophecies such as death and the rest when publicly broken, prophecies of death and evil and such put fear in people and cause more damage and take away the concentration of what is meant to be done, that is the situation,” he said.



Stonebwoy told Berla Mundi that he was not scared when he heard the prophecy because as a human being “we will all die.”



He said men of God should not put fear in people with their prophecies, especially those who use these prophecies for purposes of fame and not necessarily because God has revealed anything to them.



It will be recalled that the Founder and General Overseer of the True Word Fire Prophetic Ministry, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, revealed that dancehall act, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, would die next year before Easter.