VGMA2018: ‘Girls-Girls’ Honor Ebony Reigns With ‘Touching’ Tribute (VIDEO)

Related Stories Though solemn and reflective, the creativity and style of all four ladies was definitely played up in the short tribute medley dedicated to the late Dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns at the 19th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



Efya, Akosua Agyapong, MzVee and Adina each took a song of the deceased star and made it theirs, blending in at the end in a beautiful melody.



Ebony’s ‘Date Your Father’, ‘Hustle’ ‘Sponsor’ and ‘Maame Hw3’ were highlighted in the brief tribute session dedicated to the memory of the fallen star.



Other legends including C.K Mann, Paapa Yankson and Kofi Bucknor were all remembered on the night.



The event held at the Accra International Conference Center saw several celebrities and fans alike thronging the premises.



Performances from billed artistes including Sarkodie, Joe Mettle, Stonebwoy, Samini, shook the house and got patrons excited.



The late Ebony Reigns was posthumously crowned Artiste of the Year while others including fast rising acts, Kuami Eugene, KiDi and Joe Mettle; 2017 Artiste of the year, swept individual awards.



One Corner' hit maker, Patapaa who got fans talking with his seemingly 'oversized' suit however failed to secure the most popular song award as he lost to Fancy Gadam who won with his track; Total Cheat.





