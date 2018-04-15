Praye Back Together?

Related Stories Fans of the trio Praye were treated to a surprise performance as the group performed together for the first time in close to a decade after splitting.



The unexpected entry of all three members of the group got the audience on their feet throughout their performance as the crowd was treated to hit after hit of the trio’s hit songs Angelina and My shordi.



The trio made up of Eugene Baah (Praye Ho Ne Ho), Steven Fiawoo(Praye Tiatia) and Nana Kwame (Praye Tenten) rose to fame after they won the maiden edition of Nescafe African Revelation contest in Ghana, and went on to win the West African grand finale.



Staying together proved hard for the group as they split into solo acts to pursue their careers in different directions, each achieving success in their chosen lanes.



Their performance together on the VGMA stage could not have been anticipated by the fans as no hint was dropped in the times before the awards night.



Hopefully, they’ll stay together to give fans the hit songs they are known for.





