I’m In Talks With Nana Appiah For A Surgery On Shatta Wale’s Big Mouth – Obibini

Shatta Wale Related Stories Rapper Obibini has disclosed that he has spoken to Nana Appiah Mensah to provide funds for a plastic surgery on Shatta Wale’s mouth.



According to the Zylofon Media signed artiste, Shatta Wale should stop complaining about his mouth because it’s a natural disaster which he cannot do anything about.



He indicated Shatta Wale should not worry but continue to produce hit songs with his mouth.



Obibini indicated that the public tease him for the size of his nose but he is not worried because he is working at producing hit songs.



