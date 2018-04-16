STATEMENT: TV3 Explains Finally What Resulted In The ‘Cut Off’

Related Stories Management of TV3 Media General have issued an apology to viewers over the loss in transmission which coincidentally occurred at a time their former Anchor, Nana Aba Anamoah was on stage to present an award, entertainmentgh.com observed!



According to them, it was a technical fault which was rectified immediately in order for them to get back on stage to continue the program.



Social media users accused the TV network of deliberately ‘orchestrating’ the glitch over their ‘beef’ with their former Anchor who is now with GhOne TV.



The management felt embarrassed following the social media frenzy and subsequent media reportage on Nana Aba’s trolling on Twitter and other social media platforms. Hence, have issued a statement indicating that, there was a brief interruption in their coverage during the award show.



Nana Aba is now with GhOne TV where she is host of State of Affairs, a current affairs program.



STATEMENT: BRIEF INTERRUPTION IN TV3’s COVERAGE OF THE 19TH VODAFONE GHANA MUSIC AWARDS



During the live transmission of the 19th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), TV3 experienced a brief disruption in service which impacted our viewers across the country.



Our team, working with our partners and event organisers, CharterHouse urgently got to work to ensure transmission was restored to our cherished viewers immediately.

Post the awards, investigations were conducted into the cause of the disruption which revealed that the feed from CharterHouse, who produced the show, to TV3 was briefly interrupted causing the break in transmission.



As the leading media organisation in Ghana with extensive experience in live productions, we appreciate and understand the technical challenges inherent in producing an event such as the VGMAs. We are aware that the break in transmission from CharterHouse to TV3 was of a technical nature and not deliberate.



We apologize to our viewers for the brief loss in transmission and have taken your feedback in good faith. We will continue to work towards delivering superior content that enriches your viewing experience.



But above all, it is our hope that you [our viewers] enjoyed our coverage of the Awards.



Keep watching TV3, First in News, Best in Entertainment.



Signed



Richard Ahiagble



Group Head, Corporate Affairs



Media General.