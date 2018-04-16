Fancy Gadam Jabs Patapaa; Ask Him To Go And Die

Fancy Gadam Related Stories Northern Ghana’s biggest artiste, Fancy Gadam has asked all Ghanaians who are against him winning the most popular song of the year to go and die.



Fancy Gadam’s song featuring Sarkodie, Total Cheat was adjudged the most popular song of the year at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



Social media users and entertainment pundits have expressed shock over the award because the country prior to the awards was sure Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ would have won the award.



Patapaa has also accused Charter House of taking money from Fancy Gadam and awarding him with the award.



But reacting to the various claims, Fancy Gadam said "charlie most popular song. If you don't like go die".

Source: Ghanafuo