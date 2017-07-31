2017 Miss Universe Ghana Pageant Finalists Selected

Related Stories This year’s Miss Universe Ghana top 12 finalists have finally been unveiled and it doesn’t disappoint with many of the contestants already involved in philanthropy work prior to entering the contest.



The five judges who are to be revealed soon are going to have a hard time deciding who should win the converted title of the much anticipated Miss Universe Ghana pageant; headed by ‘New Captain’, and previous title holder, Mrs. Menaye Donkor-Muntari.



The new Miss Universe Ghana beauty pageant is being hailed as the elite in pageantry and boasts the best and brightest of Ghana’s hopeful young women. The Miss Universe process has been carefully designed to diligently seek out a winner who best embodies Miss Universe Ghana’s ethos.



The twelve include: Ashanti region’s physician assistant Akyere Gladys Rockson, who is a graduate of Yaa Asantewaa Girls as well as Student Nana Ama Agyekum. Representing Brong Ahafo region is Peggy Boateng a final year undergraduate student of the University of Ghana. Representing Central region are Ruth Quashie a Business graduate student and Hephie Armah final year student at GIJ, Ghana Institute of Journalism.



Representing Eastern region is Nadia Sarbah Bachelor of Arts. Representing Greater Accra region is Sefakor Esinam Ahiave, a BSc graduate of KNUST, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. Representing Northern Region is Loretta Doe Lawson, a model and a BSc graduate.



Representing Upper East region is Nura Ladi Mohammed, a student at GIMPA, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration. Representing Upper West region is Emily Randolph, BA Journalism student at GIJ, Ghana Institute of Journalism. Representing Volta region is Cindy Emefa Coffe, a BA Architecture graduate student of Wellesley College (Boston). Representing Western region is Sylvia Ama Owusu, a Political Science and English Language graduate of the University of Ghana.



Catch the exciting Miss Universe television diaries on GHOne TV all week.



Miss Universe Ghana is powered by MALZ Productions.