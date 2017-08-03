Miss Ghana 2017 Officially Launched

Related Stories This year’s Miss Ghana beauty pageant has been slated for October 7, 2017, Citi Showbiz can confirm.



The date was announced at the launch of the 2017 edition of the pageant at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on 2nd August, 2017.



The Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Ghana 60 Years On Planning Committee, said the government was in full support of the organisation of Miss Ghana pageant.



“This year marks the 60th anniversary of the country, and coincidentally the 60th anniversary of the Mss Ghana beauty. Therefore the 60th anniversary planning committee is in very close collaboration with the organizers of the Miss Ghana beauty pageant,” he said.



He also called for assistance from the general public.



“There has been a lot of support from people from all walks of life but it is prudent for me to reiterate that we expect all Ghanaians, foreign partners, corporate society, to support the organisation of the pageant,” he said.



In her speech, the Chief Executive Officer of Exclusive Events Company Limited Inna Marian Patty said the pageant will be going on a ten regional tour to scout for the contestants for this year’s pageantry.



“I am optimistic that the event scheduled for the Miss Ghana 60 Years On will be another history in the making and exciting – the evolution of beauty. To begin with, we shall embark on 10 regional tour. We are revisiting the 10 region. Like we say, “sankofa,” she said.



Ms Inna explained that through the regional tours, the organisers shall select 5 contestants from each region, and 10 from an online hashtag campaign called #MyMissGhana, making a total of 60 contestants which is in line with their theme ‘Miss Ghana 60 Years On.’ The number will therefore be pruned down to 20, who will on October, 7, 2017 compete for the coveted crown.



Also present at the launch was the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku who reiterated the essence of the Miss Ghana beauty pageant and the virtues it invokes in the contestants and the national at large.



Miss Ghana beauty pageant is an annual event organised by Exclusive Events Company Limited.