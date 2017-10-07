Bukom Banku, Bastie Samir To Split GH¢200,000

Related Stories Super-middleweight boxer, Bastie "The Beast" Samir, yesterday prevented a winner-take-all challenge from the favourite, Braimah "Bukom Banku" Kamoko, ahead of their October 21 "Make or Break" clash slated for the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.



Moments after the bout promoter, Box Office Sports Promotions, had disclosed that the undefeated boxers were in line for hefty purses totalling over GHC 200,000, tough-talking Banku threw down the gauntlet.



However, the underdog, Samir, was prevented from responding by his trainer, Coach Ofosu Asare, who swiftly seized the microphone before his protege could respond.



That timely intervention may just have prevented Bastie Samir (15-0-1, 14 KO’s), who enters the bout as a massive underdog (as he moves up two weight classes up to cruiserweight for the clash) from missing out on a payday.



Coach Asare stated that boxing was a professional sport and both boxers deserved their reward, adding that his fighter was willing to tip Bukom Banku (29-0, 22 KO’s) with some cash after the bout.



Just like in August, when the first press briefing for the bout was held in a chaotic environment at Bukom Boxing Arena, Banku once again emerged victorious in the war of words held in the serene premises of the official broadcast partners of the bout, Multichoice Ghana, at Abelenkpe in Accra.



A trim-looking Banku said he had left no stone unturned physically and spiritually in his preparation for the clash, vowing to stop Samir in either the fourth or sixth round.



He said although he did not believe that "juju" plays a part in boxing, he started preparing himself spiritually when he heard that Samir travelled to the north for spiritual guidance".



"I am the King of Ghana boxing, I am a president in Ghana boxing asides Ike Quartey and Azumah Nelson, over the past five months I have been training, no drink, no women and I promise you, I will stop Bastie".



Samir discounted Banku's claims, describing him as a comedian and a "girl who talks too much" without much action.



Bout promotor and CEO of Box Office Sports Promotions also denied reports that he had been served with an injunction which would prevents the bout from proceeding as announced.



According to him, he only read the reports in the newspapers and would only respond directly to the charges when he was served by the courts.



The General Manager, MultiChoice Ghana, Cecil Sunkwa Mills, assured that his outfit would provide a world-class coverage of the event for the entire African continent.