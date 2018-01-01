2017 Year In Review: A Deeper Dive Into Boxing In Ghana

Related Stories Though for many people they might not be enthused about how Ghana boxing fared in 2017, but looking at the technical aspect, one can also say that the future of the sport in the coming year looks bright.



Administration



The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) went to polls in June, Peter Zwennes was unopposed meaning he retained his seat. Ekow Mainly Spain was elected as the 1st vice president as he unseated Rabon Dodoo.



Two months after the election, the GBA secured an ultra-modern office at the Bukom Boxing Arena. The current executives have been putting things in place to restore the country’s lost glory in the sport.



International Fights



In 2017, five Ghanaian boxers engaged in five international fights in Ghana, they are Richard Commey, Duke Micah, Isaac Dogboe, Frederick Lawson and Obodai Sai.



Richard Commey after back to back loses in 2016 bounced back in March to win the vacant WBC international silver lightweight belt by scoring a unanimous decision win over Hedi Slimani.



Duke Micah on Commey-Slimani undercard also won the vacant WBC international bantamweight by stopping Jonathan Aguilar. In Micah’s debut fight in USA last November he defended his belt courtesy a majority decision win over Mexico’s Jose Santos Gonzalez.



Isaac Dogboe in July retained his WBO international super bantamweight belt by destroying Javier Chacon in round seven.



Frederick Lawson on Commey-Slimani undercard returned from a two-year injury layoff to win the vacant WBC international sliver welterweight belt after picking a majority decision over Jamaica’s Sakima Mullings.



In June, Obodai Sai was the only Ghanaian boxer to lose a fight on home soil. He failed to snatch Walter Kautondokwa’s WBO Africa middleweight belt – he was stopped in the fifth round.



Mouthwatering local fights



Year under review, there was blockbuster local fights that took place. The top fight among those fights was the battle between Brimah ‘Bukom Banku’ Kamoko and Bastie Samir.



After years of bragging, the fight came off in October and Samir emerged victor as he handed Kamoko his first pro defeat by stopping him in round seven.



In March, Habib Ahmed reigned supreme over Philip Kotey to win the vacant WBO Africa super middleweight strap.



Also in March, Robert Quaye won the bragging the right over Abdul Aziz Quartey by winning the National super lightweight belt.



In December, Abraham Osei Bonsu defeated local rival Felix Ajom via a majority decision to win the vacant National super featherweight belt.



Upcoming fights for Ghanaian boxers



2018 will be a great year for Ghana boxing as three boxers will be fighting for a world title, while one will fight an eliminator.



Isaac Dogboe will open the upcoming year (January 6th) with an interim WBO World super bantamweight title clash against Mexico’s Cesar Juarez. The fight will come off at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana.



On February 3rd in Texas, Habib Ahmed will challenge Gilberto Ramirez for the latter’s WBO World super middleweight title.



WBA World super featherweight champion Alberto Machado has been ordered by the sanction body to defend his belt against Ghana’s Rafael Mensah. Date for the clash is yet to be confirmed.



February 10th in Texas, Richard Commey will fight Alejandro Luna in an IBF eliminator. The winner will face IBF World lightweight belt holder Robert Easter Jr.



Promotions/Sponsorship



In 2017, there were more than seven promotions and it is good for the sport. With the sponsorship aspect there is more that Cooperate Ghana can do. In 2018 more companies must invest in the sport because the sport for the first time in five years looks promising.