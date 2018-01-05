AMA Ready To Promote Boxing In Accra – Adjei Sowah

Related Stories Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), has reiterated efforts to promote boxing in Accra to unearth and develop young talents for the nation.



He said unearthing and developing talents at such level had been his passion since it was the only way future stars can be groomed for the country.



He also noted that it would help identify young stars for the promotion and growth of the sports and provide the platform for them to access their strengths and skills among their colleagues.



Mr Sowah made the call when the managers of Baby Jet Promotion, a boxing promotion syndicate, led by its President Mr Sammy Anim Addo and Emmanuel Tagoe, a boxer and holder of both the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) and the World Boxing Association (WBA) Lightweight International titles, paid a courtesy call on him with his title belts.



He said though Ghana abounds with a lot of boxing talents, especially at Bukom, in Accra, “we are unable to tap and develop them to excel in international circles due to low support”.



“If the discipline does not receive the necessary support, it could die a slow death” adding that, the AMA will do all it can to revive boxing in the country, he said.



He appealed to all stakeholders in the development of youth sports to appreciate the great value of boxing, by offering more incentives to ensure excellence in the sports.



Mr Anim Addo, manager of Baby Jet Promotions told the Ghana News Agency that, Mr Asamoah Gyan had done a lot for Accra, and that “it was time for Accra to reciprocate the gesture, hence the call on the AMA for support”.



He thanked the Mayor for his continuous support and the encouragement he gave to Emmanuel Tagoe to fully pursue and develop his talents.



Mr Sullyman Korley, Coach of Emmanuel Tagoe, told the GNA Sports that the Ministry of Youth and Sports must give adequate funding for the development and promotion of boxing in the country.



He said the organisation of boxing competitions requires adequate funding, in view of the financial commitments and the huge expenditure involved.



In his opinion, competitions be organised in the other regions to bring to unearth hidden talents and groomed to uplift the standard of boxing in the country.