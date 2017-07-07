Sports Minister Assures PFAG Of Sports Fund

Related Stories Mr Isaac Asiamah, the Minister of Youth and Sports has reiterated his commitment to set up a sports fund purposely to help sports men and women to meet their challenges.



The Minister made this known at the 2017 African Congress of the International Federation of Professional Footballers [Fifpro] held at the Kempinski hotel in Accra.



Mr Asiamah told the congress attended by retired footballers and branch executives of Africa Fifpro that his office would ensure the establishment of a national sports fund to help address the challenges of Ghanaian athletes.



“As a government, we are in the process of establishing a national sports fund that will address comprehensively the challenges of sports men and women, including our retired footballers.”



The Minister commended the efforts of Fifpro in its quest to protect the interest of players across the globe.