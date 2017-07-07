KP Boateng, Most Popular Ghanaian Player On Social Media

Related Stories Kevin-Prince Boateng, former Black Stars player is the most popular Ghanaian athlete on social media.



The Las Palmas attacking midfielder has a larger audience on each of the social media platforms, (Instagram, Facebook and twitter) than any other Ghanaian athlete.



A GNA Sports research has revealed that K.P Boateng tops in the followers of Ghanaian sports men and women on the highly patronized media platforms.



The Social Media age has enabled modern Ghanaian footballers to bridge the gap between them and their numerous fans across the globe.



Although some athletes had created some controversies with their posts on the platforms, others are making effective use of the tool to build and market their brands as professional athletes.



It is agreed that a larger number of followers does not define one’s success as an athlete but it enables the sports personality to measure his or her popularity in the world of sports.



Prince Boateng leads with a total of 6,364,281 followers on his official accounts, three times more than that of Michael Essien, who is second with 2,293,988 followers, with Juventus’ Kwadwo Asamoah third with 1,481,711 followers.



The top 5 popular Ghanaian athletes on social media, ranked according to their total number of audience on each platform are as follows.



Kelvin-Prince Boateng,(Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) – 6,364,281, Michael Essien (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) – 2,293,983, Kwadwo Asamoah (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) – 1,481,711, Christian Atsu (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) – 1,268,983, Asamoah Gyan (Twitter, Instagram) – 884,900 and Dede Ayew – (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) – 833,357.