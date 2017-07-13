Fake Social Media Accounts Soliciting Money On Behalf Of GFA

Related Stories The Ghana Football Association (GFA)’s attention has been drawn to a fake Facebook account pretending to be that of the President of the federation, Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi.



The said Facebook account has been soliciting money from the public claiming it is Mr. Nyantakyi making the demands on behalf of the GFA.



The GFA wishes to state that that Facebook account is fake and that Mr Nyantakyi is not soliciting money on behalf of the GFA.



The GFA wishes to draw attention of the public that this fake Facebook account has been set up by impersonators swindling innocent people of their hard-earned money.



Anyone contacted by such Facebook or social media accounts soliciting money on behalf of the GFA or Mr Nyantakyi should be promptly reported to the police.