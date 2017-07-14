Asante Kotoko Coach Steve Polack Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

Related Stories Asante Kotoko haves confirmed that head coach Steve Pollack has undergone a successful knee surgery.



The Englishman was one of many who sustained serious injuries in Wednesday night's fatal crash which claimed the life of the club's assistant kit manager Kofi Asare.



The club official Twitter account posted last night: ''Coach Steven Polack has successfully undergone a knee surgery at KATH. He just returned to the ward from the theatre.''



Meanwhile the police has blamed Kotoko's driver for the unfortunate incident.



Supt. Darko, one of the officers investigating the matter indicated that the accident could have been averted if the driver of the bus, Berchie, had been extra careful, was driving with caution and was not speeding.



“If the driver had driven with caution and at a reduced speed”, this would not have happened.



He blamed the driver for failing to “exhibit discipline on the road”, the reason he says the accident occurred, contrary to reports suggesting it occurred because the said truck was parked by the roadside. According to him, the truck with registration number AS 7329-13, was not parked but in motion.



“I don’t know if the driver did not see the road properly because if you were following a car which was not parked but in motion and still ran into it, that was unfortunate”.