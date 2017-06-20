21 Players Turn Up For Black Stars Training Ahead Of Mexico And USA Friendlies

Related Stories Twenty-one [21] players on Monday trained with the Black Stars team in preparation for the country’s friendlies against Mexico.



Coach Kwesi Appiah and his charges commenced training today at the Accra Sports Stadium with Captain Asamoah Gyan and Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey all being present.



Deputy captain Andre Ayew and brother Jordan Ayew did not show for the training which was supervised by Coach Kwesi Appiah and together with his two deputies.



Ghana will play two international friendlies against Mexico and the United States on 28 June and 1 July respectively.



See Full list Below:



Felix Annan, Joseph Addo Richard Ofori. Samuel Sarfo, Lumor Agbenyenu Daniel Darkwah, John Boye, Rashid Sumaila, Jerry Akaminko, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku Isaac Sackey, Ebenezer Ofori.



Thomas Teye Partey, Thomas Agyapong, Winful Cobbinah, Asamoah Gyan, Abdul Majeed Waris, Yaw Yeboah, Frank Acheampong, Raphael Dwamena.