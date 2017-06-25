Samuel Inkoom Receives Emotional Message From Wife After FIFA Ban

Samuel Inkoom's wife, Omega, has offered her support to husband after FIFA banned the defender for cheating an agent in a transfer deal back in 2014.

The 28-year-old has been ordered to pay creditor Curtis Willet $65,000 or in default serve a one-year ban.

Inkoom failed to pay the agent his full share of the booty after he was transferred from Ukrainian side Dnipro three years ago.

And the wife of the former Basel defender shared an image on Facebook which says:

"YOU RAISE US UP SO WE CAN STAND THE MOUNTAIN, YOU RAISE US UP TO WALK ON STORMY SEAS, WE ARE STRONG WHEN WE ARE ON YOUR SHOULDERS, YOU RAISE US UP TO MORE THAN WE CAN BE #Wearegrateful #happysabbath #inkoomclan #inkoomfamily #inkoombabies #mystrength #ilovemyfamily I LOVE YOU SO MUCH S.I ."