USA Names 23-Man Squad For Ghana Friendly In Connecticut

Related Stories USA coach Bruce Arena has announced a 23-man squad for the friendly against the Black Stars of Ghana on 1st July in Connecticut.



The rich side is dominated by 16 players of Major League Soccer as well as 11 men with Gold Cup experience.



The Yanks are seriously preparing for the 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup and the friendly against Ghana is a dress rehearsal for them. Alejandro Bedoya, Omar Gonzalez, Joe Corona and Graham Zusi are among the second category of players selected for the friendly.



Four debutants including Cristian Roldan and Kelyn Rowe made the cut.



Gent midfielder Kenny Saief, who recently completed a nationality switch from Israel, and Dom Dwyer, who received his U.S citizenship in March, also earn their first call-ups.



LA Galaxy attacker Gyasi Zardes, who is of Ghanaian descent, has also been invited.



The Yanks host the Black Stars at the Pratt and Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut.



The USA are set to play Panama, Martinique and Nicaragua in Group B of the Gold Cup, which runs between July 7 and 26.



Full squad:



Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC), Bill Hamid (D.C. United), Sean Johnson (New York City FC)



Defenders: Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca, Mexico), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest, England), Matt Miazga (Chelsea, England), Justin Morrow (Toronto FC, Canada), Jorge Villafana (Santos Laguna, Mexico), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)



Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Paul Arriola (Club Tijuana, Mexico), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Joe Corona (Club Tijuana, Mexico), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC), Kelyn Rowe (New England Revolution), Kenny Saief (Gent, Belgium), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)



Forwards: Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Dom Dwyer (Sporting Kansas City), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC)





