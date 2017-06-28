Godwin Attram Quit As Olympics Assistant Coach

Related Stories Accra Great Olympics General manager Oluboi Commodor has confirmed the departure of assistant Coach Godwin Attram.



Attram has vacated his position as the deputy Coach of the side weeks after agreeing to work with Swede trainer Tom Strand.



The former Ghana international had initially refused to work under the former Medeama Coach who came in as a replacement for the Attram following the Club’s poor form in the League but for the intention of some board members of the Club.



Oluboi Commodor says the former Ghana international has left his duties at the Club after he tendered in his resignation letter.



"Attram is in town but I can state clearly that he has vacated his position as assistant coach of Accra Great Olympics," Oloboi Commodore told Happy FM.



"Olympics faith in the GHPL is dangerous after losing to Liberty, we have to accumulate 21 points to make us stay in the league," he said.



Olympics travel away to Aduana in match-day 20 of the Ghana Premier League.