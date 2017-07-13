Gyan Consoles Kotoko

Related Stories Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has offered his condolences to Asante Kotoko after the team suffered a fatal motor accident on Wednesday night.



“My thoughts and prayers are with the management, playing body and the supporters of Kumasi Asante Kotoko on this fatal accident,” the all-time top scorer of the Black Stars said in a tweet.



The assistant equipment officer of the club, Kofi Asare, has been confirmed dead.



The accident occurred around 9:45pm at Nkawkaw, when the bus ran into a stationary vehicle.



The team were returning to Kumasi on Wednesday, 12 July 2017 after their 0-1 defeat to Inter Allies in a Premier League game.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has described the accident as “devastating and sad”.



A statement from the association said it “has established contact with the club, and our thoughts and prayers are with Kumasi Asante Kotoko, particularly the injured officials and players, who are currently receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw.”



The injured players and officials are receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital.