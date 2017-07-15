Black Starlets To Play Trial Games In Denmark Before U17 World Cup

Related Stories The Ghana Black Starlets football team will move to Scandinavia to prepare for the impending FIFA Under 17 World Cup.



Yakubu Salam who is the Vice President of the Starlet management committee believes adequate preparations can help the team to be in good shape for the World Cup.



“The team will be travelling to Denmark to compete in a mini tournament before the competition starts in India,” Yakubu told footballmadeinghana.com



“We are looking forward for support from the Ministry Of Youth and Sports to help us prepare well. We shall surely qualify from our group,”



Ghana is in group A with host India, USA and Colombia for the tournament which kicks off on October 6.