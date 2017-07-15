Kotoko Accident Sad – Andre Ayew

Related Stories Deputy Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has said he is sad to have heard of the news of the fatal motor accident involving players and officials of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



“Sad.1 nation 1 country 1 family we are together in good and bad. condolences to the equipment managers family and the entire team,” the West Ham midfielder said in a tweet.



The assistant equipment officer of the club, Kofi Asare, has been confirmed dead.



The accident occurred around 9:45 pm at Nkawkaw, when the bus ran into a stationary vehicle.



The team were returning to Kumasi on Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 after their 0-1 defeat to Inter Allies in a Premier League game.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has described the accident as “devastating and sad”.



President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former President John Mahama, singer Stephanie Benson, actor John Dumelo, seasoned sports journalists, GPL clubs like Inter Allies, Hearts of Oak, Aduana Stars and a host of Ghanaians have taken to social media to commiserate with the Porcupine Warriors.