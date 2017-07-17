Kotoko Grateful To GPL Clubs For Goodwill Messages After Terrible Accident

Related Stories Asante Kotoko have showed appreciation to the support received by fellow Premier League sides.



The Reds received goodwill messages and some donations from Ghana Premier League sides after an accident suffered by the team last Wednesday.



Clubs such as Inter-Allies donated money to their colleagues as a sign of support.



The likes of Hearts of Oak, Aduana Stars Etc all issued heartfelt messages to the Porcupine Warriors.



The Ghanaian giants are grateful for the concerns of their fellow Ghana Premier League sides.



The Ghana Football Association have already directed all Clubs to be in black armbands for this weekend’s League matches to mourn the equipment officer of Kotoko, Kofi Asare who passed on as a result of the accident last Wednesday night.



Source: ghanasportsonline.com