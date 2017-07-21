Aduana Stars Fined GHc20,500 For Misconduct

Related Stories The Disciplinary committee of the Ghana Football Association have fined Aduana Stars GHc20,500 for misconduct towards Broadcast right holders StarTimes.



The Dormaa Club have been punished after fans of the Club prevented officials of StarTimes from showing their League game against Asante Kotoko at the Nana Gyeabour Park.



The decision taken by the committee on Thursday saw Aduana Stars being charged with four offenses.



The committee ruled that the former Ghana League Champions will be fined GHc20,500 despite opting for personal hearing to defend itself against the charges before the Disciplinary Committee.



The latest responds by the Ghana Football Association will ward off attempt by supporters of Medeama who are planning to prevent StarTimes from telecasting their League match against Aduana Stars at the Takwa T &A Park on Sunday.