Black Stars Friendly Match Bonus To Be Slashed

Related Stories The senior national team, Black Stars are set for a further slash in one of their bonuses, the Ghana FA has indicated.



According to spokesperson Ibrahim Sannie Daara, moves are underway to reduce the flat $5,000 appearance bonus per player for international friendly games.



“We are in negotiations about reducing the appearance fees,” he revealed on Agoo TV’s Dwidwamu Sports Tuesday morning.



However, it will not take effect from the two games played by the Black Stars last month.



“For now, the players will receive the normal fee for the Mexico and USA friendlies. They take $5,000 for every friendly game no matter the outcome,” Sannie Daara added.



Over the past year, the Black Stars have had their winning bonuses for Afcon qualifiers and tournament halved to $5,000.