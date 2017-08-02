Agyeman Badu Joins Turkish Side Bursaspor

Related Stories The midfielder will spend the upcoming season on loan in Turkey with Bursaspor after seven seasons in Italy.



Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has completed a season-long loan deal to Turkish side Bursaspor from Italian side Udinese Calcio, both clubs have confirmed.



The 26-year-old, who extended his contract with Udinese last season until 2020, was linked with a move to Premier League side Huddersfield Town and Championship team Birmingham City and even met the latter's manager last week while the Zebras were in Austria for a pre-season tour.



However, he denied holding talks with either club.



The former Asante Kotoko box-to-box midfielder arrived in Bursa on Tuesday to complete the move after he was promised first team action by head coach Adnan Ornek, according to reports.



''After seven seasons at Udinese, Agyemang Badu has joined Bursaspor on loan until 30 June 2018. Best of luck, Emmanuel," it added.



Badu arrived in Italy in 2010 from former Ghana Premier League side Berekum Arsenal. He boasts of 73 international appearances and 10 goals for Ghana since making his debut in 2008.