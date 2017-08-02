Kotoko Supporters Demand Reduction Of Gate Fee

Related Stories Kumasi Asante Kotoko supporters have frowned on the approved ticket rates for the much anticipated super clash between their idol club and Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday at the Kumasi sports stadium.



The match would be the first for Kotoko after their unfortunate July 12 accident.



According to the home fans, the gate fees are too high for them to turn out in their numbers and cheer their team to victory on Sunday.



Mr Obeng Sekyere, Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Circles confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency, saying that, some of the fans are complaining about the high rates.



"They are charging GHC 100, GHC 50, GHC 20 and GHC 10 for the VVIP, VIP, Center line and the popular stands respectively.



"The supporters are saying that it’s quite unusual for them and therefore they need a reduction. I would talk to the leaders and see if they could do something about it for us," Mr Obeng said.