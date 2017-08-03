305 Police, Military Personnel To Be Deployed For Kotoko-Hearts Clash

Related Stories There will be a combined team of 305 Police and Military personnel for the Ghana Premier League clash between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday, Sportsobama.com can confirm.



Ghana’s two biggest clubs, Asante Kotoko will host their arch rivals Accra Hearts of Oak at the Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday in an outstanding league match which was originally slated for July 17.



To ensure an incident free match, the National Sports authority, after a meeting with interest parties have decided to tighten security on the day After a stakeholders meeting on Tuesday, it was agreed that, 34000 tickets will be printed for the Superclash.



The Director of the National Sports Authority, Robert Sarfo Mensah says the NSA is putting in these measures to ensure safety of all fans and teams. “The NSA the own the stadia so we have putting in place good structures ahead of the Kotoko and Hearts game to ensure incident free on the day,”



“We know matches between this two teams is tensioned-packed and we have taken it very serious once both teams want to win. The tension between this two teams is even higher than Black Stars matches,”



”Because of that, the NSA is holding all stakeholders conference on and Saturday. It will include the two teams, security personnel, and many more to make sure we have a successful game,” He added.



Approved Security and Safety Measures for Superclash



235 Police Personnel



70 Army Personnel



15 Personnel from BNI



National security -40



Fire service -70



Red Cross – 80



St Johns 2 Ambulances 25 personnel



Sunday’s Ghana Premier League clash between the fierce rivals was suspended following the Porcupine Warriors’ fatal accident on July 13. The match marks Kotoko’s return to active football three weeks after the gory accident that resulted in the loss of their deputy equipment officer.