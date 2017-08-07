It Was A Good Come Back For Kotoko - Steve Pollack

Related Stories Steve Pollack, head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has praised his side for the good performance against Hearts of Oak after being inactive for three weeks.



He said it was a good game to test the readiness of Kotoko after the team's unfortunate road accident three weeks ago.



In a post match interview, after his side's 1-1 drawn game against Hearts, Coach Pollack said he was impressed with the output of his team after such a difficult and inactive month.



"I'm very happy with the attitude of the players after everything they went through.



"This was a good come back for us, people thought we were not fit enough for such a big game, but I think it was a perfect game to test our mentality and strength and we did great.



"I am proud of them for the attitude and desire they showed. I am proud to be their manager and to be with the Kotoko family.



"It was difficult but we didn't lose and I'm happy for that," Pollack said.