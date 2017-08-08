Kotoko-Hearts Super Clash Gross GH¢290,000

Related Stories The Ghana Premier League second derby between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak Super grossed GH¢290,000 from the gates last Sunday.



According to reports, the amount has been confirmed by the National Sports Authority in Kumasi.



But officials have failed to state how many tickets were sold.



The Baba Yara Stadium was not filled to its capacity due the high ticket prices.



The match lived up to its billing with Asante Kotoko needing a penalty to draw 1-1 with Hearts of Oak.