2014 W'Cup Fiasco: If I Speak A Lot of People Will Get In Trouble - Muntari

Related Stories Ghana International Sulley Muntari has reiterated that the circumstances that led to the Black Stars’ calamitous 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, have not been fully investigated, adding that if he reveals what he knows about the matter, many high ranking people in the country will find themselves in trouble.



Muntari was sacked from the Black Stars camp during the World Cup and was subsequently handed an indefinite suspension from the national team by the Ghana Football Association for fighting with an official of the Team.



Three years have passed since the incident in Brazil, and in those three years, Kwesi Appiah who was coach of the side at the time has been fired and re-hired.



Calls have grown in recent times that the GFA should invite Muntari back into the team and the player says he is opened to the idea of returning after deciding to leave the past in the past.



Asked if he thinks he has been treated unfairly, Muntari said: “from day one when the issues came up and we returned from Brazil, there were a lot of people talking really bad things like I did this and I did that".



"But it is all past now because I didn’t say anything at the time and I don’t want to say anything now. If I open my mouth to say something, people will get in trouble, a lot, trust me. I know a lot but it’s all in the past and we want Ghana to move forward.”



Muntari has played in three FIFA World Cups for Ghana since 2006 and has also played at the various national youth teams over the years.



The 32-year-old is currently without a club after leaving Italian side Pescara.