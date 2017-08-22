Kwesi Appiah Content With Current Balck Stars Squad

Related Stories Black Stars Coach Kwesi Appiah says he is satisfied with the current players in the team.



The 55-year-old has made few additions to the regular squad after his reappointment as head Coach.



Appiah who succeeded Israeli Coach Avram Grant introduced some new faces into the squad.



The Former Al Khatoum Coach handed call-ups to winger Thomas Agyapong, Lumor Agbenenu as well as Brighton & Hove Albion bound Raphael Dwamena who was dropped during the era of former Coach Avram Grant.



“I’m satisfied with the squad at my disposal. I just want to help them compete better in the remainder of the qualifying campaign and beyond,” he spoke to FIFA.com.



“We have some young players in the team and we’ve got to ensure they kick on in the future.”

He is expected to name his squad for Ghana’s upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo.



Agyapong, Lumor and Dwamena all justified themselves in their debut game for the Black Stars with Dwamena scoring twice in a Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.



The Coach also handed places to some local-based stars including Liberty Professionals center-back Samuel Sarfo and Nicholas Opoku, formerly of Berekum Chelsea now plying his trade in Tunisia for Club Africian.



The former Ghana U23 Coach is known for giving opportunities to potential players in the Black Stars team having introduced the likes of Christian Atsu, Mubarak Wakaso, Rashid Sumaila and Jerry Akaminko during his first stint with the team.