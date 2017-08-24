Kotoko To Appoint Data Bank Boss As Cooperate Affairs Manager

Related Stories Kumasi Asante Kotoko are set to appoint Data Bank CEO Kojo Addai Mensah as the new Cooperate Affairs manager of the Club.



A reports gathered by Ghanasportsonline.com indicate the football expect is set earn an appointment as a management member of the Porcupine Warriors.



Kojo Addai-Mensah has been a staunch supporter of the Reds hence in pole position to receive the appointment by General Manager Kwame Kyei.



Kotoko wants to supplement their management team as they seek to take the team to better height following recent patchy run in the Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors failed to accumulate more points after losing to WAFA in their outstanding League match in Sogakope on Wednesday.



The team lie fourth on the table with 36 points from 24 matches. Source: ghanasportsonline.com