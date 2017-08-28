Black Stars Leave For Kumasi Today

Related Stories The Black Stars team will leave for Kumasi today where they will open camp ahead of Sunday’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo.



Foreign-based invited players are expected to arrive today ahead immediately move to Kumasi where the team will be camping for the next four days.



Contrary to earlier reports indicating Coach Kwesi Appiah and his men will pitch camp in Accra before leaving for Kumasi, there will be no training at the Accra Sports Stadium today.



Ghana must beat Congo on Friday at the Babayara Sports Stadium to keep their hopes of qualifying to the World Cup alive.



Meanwhile English-based quintet Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Christian Atsu, Daniel Amartey and Jeffery Schlupp who were all in action over the weekend are expected to arrive in Ghana today.