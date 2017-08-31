AshGold Forward Hans Kwofie Makes History In Ghana Premier League

Related Stories Ashanti Gold attacker Hans Kwofie became the first player in the Ghana Premier League to score a hat-trick and quadruple in a season.



Kwofie set a new record in the domestic top-flight after scoring four times in Ashanti Gold’s 5-2 drubbing over Berekum Chelsea on Wednesday.



The forward increased his goal tally in the Ghana Premier League to seven this season.



The former Medeama star netted thrice in AshGold’s opening League match against Great Olympics and has since been in a goal drought.



He finally ended his famine by scoring four goals to hand the former League Champions an emphatic victory at the Len Clay Stadium.



Former Hearts of Oak striker Ismael Addo held an enviable record when he scored a brace and a quadruple in a single season however Kwofie has been able to surpass that feat.